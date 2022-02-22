Tuam babies: New law to set out plan for mass grave sites
- Published
The Irish government is to publish new legislation dealing with mass graves, including the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam, County Galway.
Hundreds of children died from various causes in the Tuam home during its 36 years of operation, but almost 800 of those children have no known graves.
Controversy over the children's fate first emerged in 2014 and became known as the Tuam babies scandal.
The children's minister will bring a burials bill to the cabinet on Tuesday.
The draft legislation is expected to set out the rules on how and when the state should intervene to exhume human remains in cases where "manifestly inappropriate burials" have taken place.
A government-backed inquiry uncovered evidence of "significant human remains" in a mass unmarked grave at Tuam in 2017 and at the time, investigators said they were shocked by the findings.
Some campaigners whose family members died in the Tuam home have long called for the site to be fully excavated and for DNA testing to identity their loved ones.
The Tuam home housed unmarried mothers and their children from the mid-1920s until it finally closed its doors in 1961.
It was run by an order of Catholic nuns and, like other similar institutions of that era, it recorded a very high level of infant mortality.
The building was later demolished and a housing estate was built on the grounds.
But Tuam has been shrouded in controversy for almost a decade since a local historian publicly questioned why there were no marked graves for hundreds of its young residents.
Catherine Corless found death certificates for 796 Tuam babies, but there were no burial records.
Media coverage of her findings in 2014 suggested the possibility that some of the children may have been buried in an underground sewage tank.
Public outrage over the claims led the Irish government to set up a commission of investigation into mother and baby homes.
That inquiry later confirmed that a total of 3,251 children were either born in or were admitted to the Tuam home during its period of operation, 802 of whom died of various causes while they were inside the home - almost a quarter of all Tuam's child residents.
Mother and baby homes were usually overcrowded with poor infection controls and the commission found many Tuam deaths were due to diseases like TB, flu, gastroenteritis, meningitis and measles.
Despite a six-year investigation, the commission was unable to locate burial records or official graves for most of those children.
But it did carry out test excavations on the site and in March 2017 the commission confirmed its experts had discovered "significant quantities" of human remains in a underground structure at Tuam.
Sample tests confirmed that they were the remains of children ranging in age from premature babies to toddlers, most of whom died in the 1950s.
The structure was divided in 20 chambers but at that stage, its origin and purpose had not yet been determined.
Two years later, the commission published its findings on burial arrangements, saying: "It seems clear that many of the children who died in the Tuam Home are buried in the chambers described."
The order of nuns who ran the home commissioned their own archaeological review which suggested the possibility that the chambers may have been designed for use as a burial vault.
However, the commission dismissed that suggestion, concluding that the chambered structure was positioned inside a disused sewage tank.
"It would be a very unusual decision to construct a burial vault within an operational, or recently operational, sewage tank, " the commission's fifth interim report stated.
"This was not a recognised burial ground or purpose-built burial chamber. It did not provide for the dignified interment of human remains," it added.
The commission of investigation published its final report in January 2021 but many former residents and campaigners were disappointed by its overall findings.
The Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman has spent the last few months preparing new legislation to govern the exhumation, identification and dignified reburial of human remains from mass graves.
Entitled the General Scheme of a Certain Institutional Burials (Authorised Interventions) Bill, it will be brought before the Irish Cabinet for approval on Tuesday.
The proposed legislation has already been subject to some criticism by campaigners who fear it would remove or dilute the role of a coroner in any future investigation into their loved one's deaths.
A parliamentary committee examined the proposals last year and recommended a number of changes.
It said families had an overwhelming need toknow how their loved ones died, not just why they were buried inappropriately.
It said the government should consider intervening at grave sites in cases were deaths were suspicious or unlawful, as well as in cases of inappropriate burials.
The committee also argued for a "stronger balancing" of the rights of relatives of the deceased against the rights of landowners when intervention in a mass grave is considered.
The Department of Children said its minister had "carefully considered the recommendations from that process to take account of issues raised by the committee, survivors, and family members" and that would be reflected in the text of the bill.
Subject to approval by other members of the cabinet, Minister O'Gorman will publish the text of the draft bill later on Tuesday.