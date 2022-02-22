Tallaght: Man seriously injured in shooting
- Published
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting outside Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.
It happened on farmland near Tallaght at about 13:00 local time on Tuesday, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.
It said the man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where doctors have described his condition as serious.
The area around the shooting has been cordoned off as a forensic examination gets underway. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.
In a statement, Gardaí said officers and emergency services were at the scene of a "firearms incident".
It is understood that detectives do not believe the shooting is linked to organised crime, RTÉ has reported.