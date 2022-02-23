Ukraine crisis: Irish government to announce sanctions against Russia
The Irish government and the European Union are expected to confirm what sanctions will be imposed on Russia on Wednesday, the finance minister says.
Paschal Donohoe said he understood concerns from Irish companies with links to Russia on the outcome.
He said exports were around 1% of Ireland's national income while imports from Russia are around 0.5%.
Mr Donohoe said "Ireland does need to be part of the response" to "unacceptable and illegal behaviour".
"But inside that 0.5% there are sectors that do have a little bit more of a reliance on Russia than other sectors would," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.
"So it's understandable that they would raise concerns regarding what could happen."
Mr Donohoe said he was concerned about the "future of democracy and security in Europe and the ability of independent governments to make their own decisions".
He said he was also concerned about "any possible effect that war would have" on the growth and economic performances of Ireland and the European Union.
However, he said he did not intend to introduce any additional supports to deal with possible further increased energy costs.
"But we are making these decisions inside the context of the security and the ability of states to determine their own future being threatened by unacceptable and illegal behaviour.
"And Ireland does need to be part of the response to that."
He said an element of the sanctions would be to break and challenge the links between the finance and capital markets of the EU and Russia.
He added that there was a level of Russian capital traded in and out of the IFSC, but over the last two years, the Government had taken steps to deal with a number of issues that have been raised over the past 24 hours.
This includes making changes to tax laws in the finance act of 2019, while last year significant changes were made to anti-money laundering legislation.
Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, said "Russia is behaving like a rogue aggressive state and we are calling them out on that."
"We are using some of the tools available to effectively protest at the decision Russia has made, but we are also continuing to leave a door open for dialogue to try to defuse a situation," he added.
He said "undoubtedly" sanctions would result in a dramatic increase in gas, oil and coal prices.