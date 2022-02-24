Ukraine invasion: Simple visual guide to the Russian attack

Satellite imagery suggests Russia is sending troops towards its border with Ukraine. Russia denies it is preparing for an invasion and accuses Nato of upping its activity in the region. Image caption This build-up of Russian forces was spotted some 300km (185 miles) from Ukraine Image copyright by Maxar

Russia says the crisis can only be solved if the West agrees to a list of demands, including a guarantee that Ukraine will never join Nato.

Russian troops begin arriving in Belarus for joint military exercises. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko plays down their significance, saying they are “normal exercises”. Image caption Russian troops unloading tanks from a train after arriving in Belarus Image copyright by Getty Images

Nato says its forces are on standby and more ships and fighter jets are being sent to the region. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Nato will “continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies”.

The US responds to Russia’s list of demands, refusing to rule out Ukraine joining Nato in the future. In response, President Putin accuses the West of ignoring Russia’s concerns.

Russia says some of its troops are being withdrawn from areas near the Ukraine border - but Nato says it can see no evidence of a withdrawal.

President Putin recognises the independence of the two Russian-backed separatists areas in eastern Ukraine and says troops will be sent to support them.