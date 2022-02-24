Irish in Ukraine advised to shelter in place after Russian invasion
Irish citizens in Ukraine have been advised to shelter in a secure place following Russia's invasion of the country.
Russian forces have crossed Ukraine's borders and are bombing military targets near big cities.
Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs has warned its citizens against moving around the country in the coming hours.
Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports there are 64 Irish citizens in Ukraine, down from 145 a week ago.
It says most are understood to have families and are settled in the country.
UK nationals were advised two weeks ago to leave Ukraine while commercial flights were still available. Those remaining have again been urged to leave Ukraine immediately - if they judge it is safe to do so.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that martial law was now being imposed across all of Ukraine following the invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted he does not plan to occupy Ukraine, but Ukraine has branded it a "full-scale invasion".
In a statement on Thursday, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin condemned Russia's actions.
"I utterly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia's indefensible attack on the sovereign people of Ukraine," he said.
"We will work with our EU partners and at the UN to hold President Putin and his regime accountable.
"Russia will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression. We stand with Ukraine."
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney accused Russia of "lying to the world".
"This is an illegal act of aggression by Russia," he said.
"They are lying to themselves and they are lying to the world about the justification for it.
"This is, make no mistake, an act of aggression against Ukraine, an independent, sovereign country that is being attacked by an aggressive neighbour, but it is also in many ways an attack on the kind of Europe we have built together, collectively since World War Two."
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the invasion as a "catastrophe for our continent".
On Wednesday, the UK announced a package of sanctions against Russia as part of a co-ordinated Western response to the crisis.
Mr Johnson will outline new sanctions against Russia in the Commons at 17:00 GMT.