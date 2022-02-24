BBC News

Tallaght: Man dies in hospital after shooting near Dublin

Published
Image source, Getty Images

A man who was shot in the head on farmland near Dublin earlier this week has died in hospital.

Keith Conlon, 36, from Kiltalown Park, Dublin, was shot after a confrontation on land at Hazel Grove, Tallaght on Tuesday afternoon, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

A 53-year-old man who was arrested at the scene is still being questioned by gardaí (Irish police).

A judge gave police an extra 24 hours to question the man on Thursday.

Related Topics