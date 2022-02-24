Tallaght: Man dies in hospital after shooting near Dublin
- Published
A man who was shot in the head on farmland near Dublin earlier this week has died in hospital.
Keith Conlon, 36, from Kiltalown Park, Dublin, was shot after a confrontation on land at Hazel Grove, Tallaght on Tuesday afternoon, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.
A 53-year-old man who was arrested at the scene is still being questioned by gardaí (Irish police).
A judge gave police an extra 24 hours to question the man on Thursday.