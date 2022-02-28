Covid-19: Republic of Ireland removes mask rules
- Published
The legal requirement to wear face masks in some public settings in the Republic of Ireland has been removed.
Physical distancing measures in schools have also been lifted, while testing and tracing will be scaled back.
It means that almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the country have ended.
However, travellers will also still need to use a so-called Covid passport, which shows digital proof of their vaccine status or recent test results, in order to travel internationally.
The requirement to isolate after a positive Covid-19 case remains in place.
Infection prevention and control measures in early learning settings, school-aged childcare and schools, including ventilation, hygiene measures will stay
The antigen testing programme will also continue.
Only certain symptomatic people should still get a PCR test, including:
- Those aged over 55
- Those with a high-risk medical condition
- Those who are immunocompromised.
Symptomatic people who live in the same house or who support people who are immunocompromised, as well as pregnant women, will also be required to take PCR tests if they have symptoms of Covid-19.
For everyone else, the public health advice is to self isolate until 48 hours after symptoms resolve, with no PCR requirement.
Close contacts with no symptoms no longer need a test, unless they are a healthcare worker who is a household close contact.
The changes follow a recommendation last week from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
The NPHET, which was set up in January 2020 to deal with Covid-19, will also be abolished.
Last week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he accepted there was a sense of nervousness among some people and so the advice was to continue to wear masks on public transport.
He told broadcaster RTÉ that based on the current trajectory of the disease "and based on how many people have been vaccinated and boosted", lifting most of the remaining restrictions "is the appropriate thing to do at this time".
In February, Northern Ireland's remaining Covid-19 restrictions were revoked so rules that were formerly legally binding, such as wearing face coverings in enclosed public spaces, are now guidance.