‘Terror against Ukraine’: Residents flee as rockets rain down on Kharkiv

Many thousands are now fleeing the city, leaving behind homes, families and jobs. Many have made it by train as far as the city of Lviv in the west of Ukraine, some to a makeshift refugee shelter in an old theatre on a cobbled street, where people can stay for a few days before they have to move on. Markevitch sat alone there on Tuesday, on a mattress on the stage. She was a hairdresser in Kharkiv, she said, until she sold her business last year to help fund her grandmother's Covid care. As Pasha played, she turned over a necklace pendant her grandmother left her when she died.