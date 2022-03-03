Ukraine: Lyse Doucet on a week of war and new neighbours in the basement

Last night Kyiv was rocked by explosions, coming ever closer to city centre, which painted the sky orange. When the night curfew lifts, Liana and her mother Vera make a dash to the shops to check for supplies - including cat food - on fast-emptying shelves. Then she settles in to try to read the tome she packed for what could be a long and anxious haul. It's a Russian-language version of Homer's the Iliad, a rare book given two centuries ago to Russia's Catherine the Great, the empress known for bringing Russia into Europe's cultural and political life.