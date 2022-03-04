Brothers jailed over involvement in ATM robbery gang
Three brothers involved in an organised crime gang that carried out a series of cash machine robberies have been jailed.
The gang used stolen jeeps, trailers and diggers to rip cash machines from the walls of five banks and businesses across Cavan, Monaghan and Meath over a nine-month-period.
In total €790,000 (£650,000) was stolen by the gang between 2018 and 2019.
Stephen Duffy, Gerard Duffy, and Ciaran Duffy, were jailed on Friday.
At the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, Stephen Duffy, 35, from Tullynahinera, Castleblayney, in County Monaghan was jailed for four years.
His younger brothers, Gerard, 31, and Ciaran, 27, both from Loughnamore in County Monaghan were each jailed for seven years and nine months.
The brothers were arrested after gardaí (Irish police) thwarted a sixth attempted raid by the gang on a cash machine in Virginia, County Cavan, on 14 August 2019.
Gerard Duffy pleaded guilty to the attempted theft of the cash machine in Virginia.
Ciaran Duffy admitted participating in the movement of cash on behalf of a criminal organisation and attempting to steal the cash machine.
Stephen Duffy admitted possessing cash at a location in County Meath six days after the attempted robbery.
The organised crime group the brothers were involved with targeted six cash machines in Ballybay and Castleblaney in County Monaghan, Kingscourt and Virginia in County Cavan, and Kells in County Meath.
The judge said the crimes had a serious effect on rural communities.