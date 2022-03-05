From Grozny to Aleppo to Ukraine, Russia meets resistance with more firepower

I saw the same tactics work in Eastern Ghouta, a string of rebel held towns and farmland on the edge of the Syrian capital. Its capitulation in 2018 was the end of the battle for Damascus, that had looked at first as if it could go the rebels' way. That changed after the US decided in 2013 not to strike the Assad regime when it used chemical weapons in Douma, one of the area's towns. The long fight turned decisively in the regime's favour after Russia entered the war in 2015.