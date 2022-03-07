Ukraine: Irish medical student 'blocking out dangers' in Sumy
By Chris Andrews
BBC News NI
- Published
An Irish medical student who has been unable to leave Ukraine has said she is mentally "blocking out" the danger posed by airstrikes and shelling.
Racheal Diyaolu, who is 19 and from Carlow, is one of hundreds of international students in Sumy, a city close to Ukraine's border with Russia.
The city has been attacked by Russia since its invasion last week.
The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs told BBC News NI it was aware of 52 Irish citizens remaining in Ukraine.
On Sunday, UN monitors said 364 civilian deaths had been confirmed in Ukraine since the invasion began on 24 February, but the real figure was likely to be "considerably higher".
Ms Diyaolu, who arrived in the country from the Republic of Ireland for her studies last November, said she was aware of two other Irish students in the same situation.
Since the invasion started, she has been taking cover in her university's bunker when air raid sirens have sounded.
"Someone will come and knock on your door on all the floors to let them know that it's time to go down and take cover, bring your essentials and your documents," she told BBC News NI.
The Ukrainian deputy prime minister has said Russia is striking civilian targets in Ukraine, including hospitals, nurseries, and schools.
At the beginning of the invasion, Russian tanks and troops poured into Ukraine at points along its borders including northern regions such as Sumy.
Ms Diyaolu said it is "an out-of-body experience", to know there is such danger outside.
'Stay calm'
"I've had to train my mind to block out the fact that this is incoming danger," she told BBC News NI.
"It does happen so frequently at this point that you kind of don't have time to be afraid anymore."
The student said things had become quite difficult in Sumy, "especially for people who are trying to get out".
She added: "It's been quite hard going, we've had a lot of air strike threats, we've had quite a few bombs being dropped.
"Most recently a bomb was dropped at a substation which kind of shut off the electricity and the heating for a lot of areas around Sumy."
Ms Diyaolu said this bomb, which happened on Friday, had made it difficult to cook and also charge phones to let family at home "know we're ok".
'I haven't lost hope'
The medical student said she would still "hold onto hope" that she will be able to leave, in particular to reassure her family at home.
"It's especially hard on my mother, she's just worried to death all day every day, trying to get in contact with me, making sure that I'm ok," she explained.
"The best thing I can do is stay calm when I am talking to her, letting her know that I'm ok.
"I know that I'm in a scary situation and in a dangerous area, but letting her know that I'm ok, mentally and physically, and that my mind is with them at home and my mind is focused on staying safe and trying to find ways to get out."
'Warning shots'
On Sunday, Ms Diyaolu described a failed attempt to get her out of the city.
She had been in contact with two British people who were attempting to conduct rescues using a minivan, but she said they were fired at with "warning shots" by Russian forces as they approached Sumy.
This caused them to abandon the journey.
Ms Diyaolu's family have been calling for more help from the Irish government to bring the 19-year-old home.
On Sunday, her sister Christiana tweeted Ireland's taoiseach (prime minister), tánaiste and foreign affairs minister to question why there had been no improvement in her situation.
From hopefulness to hopelessness in a matter of minutes. I wouldn’t wish this nightmare on my worst enemy, honest to God. There’s still hundreds of students trapped in Sumy, 3 of them 🇮🇪. It’s been 10 days.. no improvements?? @dfatirl @simoncoveney @LeoVaradkar @MichealMartinTD— 𝙿𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚊 (@PrincxssTiana) March 6, 2022
Referencing the failed rescue attempt, Christiana said it had turned from "hopefulness to hopelessness in a matter of minutes" on Sunday.
In a statement to BBC News NI, Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said it could not comment on specific cases, but confirmed it was in contact with Irish citizens in Ukraine.
It has advised people to "shelter in a secure place" or, if it is safe to do so, to "consider leaving Ukraine, depending on their location and prevailing circumstances".
Ms Diyaolu said all she wanted was to "get home safely" and she was "begging" politicians to help.
"We're all young people who just want to keep on living life so if there's anything they can do we would really appreciate it," she said.