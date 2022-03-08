Chaos, upheaval and exhaustion for Ukraine's disabled children

The city of Kharkiv is only 54 kilometres from the Russian border and was one of the first places targeted in the invasion. Hundreds of thousands of its residents have since fled for neighbouring countries, the majority to Poland. One of the young carers on the bus, Iryna Miroshnichenko, said that when the bombardment began staff had to make an urgent decision: hide in the basement shelter of the centre or to try to leave immediately. Either way they ran the risk of death or serious injury.