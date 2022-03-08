Ukraine: Irish student 'making progress' with escape attempt
An Irish medical student attempting to leave Ukraine is "making progress", her sister has said.
Racheal Diyaolu, who is 19 and from Carlow, was among hundreds of international students in the city of Sumy when the Russian invasion began.
Sumy is one of many areas in Ukraine that has experienced heavy shelling.
There is a fresh attempt to let civilians leave the north-eastern Ukranian city, following new ceasefire agreements.
Racheal's sister, Christiana, told BBC Radio Foyle on Tuesday that Racheal is currently "heading towards safety".
Christiana said her sister is travelling with two Scottish men who went to Ukraine to help with evacuating refugees.
Racheal left Sumy on Monday morning with the two men from Falkirk with whom Racheal's family had been in contact.
A previous rescue effort failed on Sunday when a minivan used by the men was targeted by "warning shots" from Russian forces as they tried to enter the city, Racheal had said.
'The relief is indescribable'
"She [Racheal] is still in Ukraine, but she has left Sumy and is now heading to the border and heading to safety," Christiana Diyaolu said.
"The relief is indescribable, we have had honestly so many bad days and now for this good news to happen - we are just delighted."
Christiana said her communication with her sister has been "on and off" because the group she is travelling with has been using her phone as a Sat Nav.
She said that when they stop or take a break from driving, her sister checks in with her family and keeps them updated.
The initial plan was for the group to head toward the Moldovan border, but Christiana believes that may not now be the case.
"We think they are now heading to a nearby country's border, we aren't really sure which one now, but we know she is heading toward a border at least."
Christiana said her sister is very lucky to be leaving the country, but has mixed emotions as some university friends remain in Sumy.
She said she cannot wait to give her sister a hug when she returns home, and is counting down the hours until they are reunited.
Ms Diyaolu arrived in the country from the Republic of Ireland for her studies last November.
Since the invasion started, she had been taking cover in her university's bunker when air raid sirens have sounded.
Speaking to BBC News NI before her latest attempt to leave Sumy, Racheal said she and fellow classmates would regularly be told to take shelter in a bunker.
Civilian casualties have continued to mount as Russian military forces shelled various cities in Ukraine throughout the night and early hours of Tuesday morning, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES).
Ms Diyaolu's family have been calling for more help from the Irish government to bring her home.
Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said it could not comment on specific cases, but confirmed it was in contact with Irish citizens in Ukraine.
It has advised people to "shelter in a secure place" or, if it is safe to do so, to "consider leaving Ukraine, depending on their location and prevailing circumstances".
