Ukraine: Irish student 'finally at safety' at Romanian border
- Published
An Irish medical student who fled a war-torn city near Ukraine's Russian border has said she has reached safety.
Racheal Diyaolu, who is 19 and from Carlow, was among hundreds of international students studying in Sumy when the Russian invasion began.
Sumy is one of many areas in Ukraine that has experienced heavy shelling since the conflict started.
Ms Diyaolu made it to a border crossing with Romania, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.
In a video message shared on Wednesday evening, she showed herself with her friends in a large queue at the border.
She wished safe travels to the two men who helped get her out of Sumy and to the border.
Ms Diyaolu also thanked everyone who had been following her story and sending support.
She left Sumy on Monday morning with the two men, whom her family had contacted.
A previous rescue effort on Sunday had failed when a minivan used by the men was targeted by "warning shots" from Russian forces as they tried to enter the city, Ms Diyaolu had said.
Earlier on Wednesday, her sister, Christiana Diyaolu, announced her arrival at an EU border on Twitter.
She said: "I could shout it from the hills!
"They have made it to the border and are making their way through now."
She added: "Next step - Ireland."
My face right now:😆
Speaking to RTÉ, Christiana said her sister is "completely overwhelmed".
"This is something she has been looking forward to since the beginning of the war - getting out of Ukraine," she added.
"We are delighted. Over the moon. I just cannot wait for her to be here with us in Ireland."
She also said her family were indebted to the two men who helped to bring Ms Diyaolu and her friends home.
"There is definitely a seat at our kitchen table for the two of them," she added.
Ms Diyaolu travelled to Ukraine from the Republic of Ireland for her studies last November.
Since the invasion started, she had been taking cover in her university's bunker whenever air raid sirens sounded.
Speaking to BBC News NI before her latest attempt to leave Sumy, Ms Diyaolu said she and fellow classmates would regularly be told to take shelter in a bunker.
On Wednesday, Irish Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed that Irish students who were studying in Ukraine would be able to continue their studies in Ireland.
In a Twitter post, he said the department was making contact with all students and would work "tirelessly" to support them.
