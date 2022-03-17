Covid-19: Taoiseach tests positive on US St Patrick's Day trip
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the St Patrick's Day celebrations in the White House.
He was informed of the positive test while attending the Ireland Fund dinner in Washington.
At the time he was sitting alongside House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other guests.
The taoiseach had been due to receive an international leadership award at the event.
However, when the moment arrived Irish Ambassador to the US, Dan Mulhall, took to the stage and confirmed the positive test.
He said Mr Martin had tested negative but then was re-tested after a member of his delegation received a positive result.
He said the taoiseach had re-tested out of an "abundance of caution" and added that he was in "good form" but very disappointed.
"It is a sad thing which I have to do which is to deliver the taoiseach's speech on his behalf," he said.
The news has cast doubt over the St Patrick's Day celebrations in the White House later.
The taoiseach was due to hold talks with President Biden and take part in the traditional shamrock handover ceremony in the Oval Office.
He was also due to attend a breakfast hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris.
It is thought the engagements involving President Biden will now be virtual.
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood, who was at the dinner, said it was a big blow for the taoiseach.
"It is very sad. This is a major event for any taoiseach, going into the White House on St Patrick's Day, and that now won't happen. I feel very sorry for him," he said
He said the news had left everyone "deflated" at the dinner and with the taoiseach's office due to be rotated later this year, he said Mr Martin would not get another chance to celebrate St Patrick's Day in the White House.
Earlier, President Biden and Mrs Pelosi addressed the gathering.
Mrs Pelosi issued a warning to the UK over the protocol.
She said that if the "border is hardened there will be no UK-US trade deal".
She also warned against any move which would "imperil" the Good Friday Agreement.