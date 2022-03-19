Street fighting in Mariupol and hypersonic missiles: Ukraine war daily round-up
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is in is fourth week, but the city of Mariupol remains under Ukrainian control, despite near-constant bombardment from the Russian forces which surround the city.
On Saturday, the city's mayor, Vadym Boychenko, told the BBC that street fighting in the city centre is hampering efforts to rescue hundreds of people trapped in the basement of a bombed theatre.
"There are tanks... and artillery shelling, and all kinds of weapons fired in the area," the mayor said.
The humanitarian situation in the city is critical. It has no electricity, gas or water, and supplies of food and medicine are running out.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, a Russian attack on a military barracks near the southern city of Mykolaiv is reported to have killed scores of Ukrainian soldiers. A source told the BBC that around 200 soldiers were sleeping there when three missiles hit the base.
Russia claims first use of hypersonic missile
In western Ukraine, Russia said it launched a hypersonic ballistic missile to destroy a large underground arms depot.
Russian President Vladimir Putin boasts that Russia leads the world in hypersonic missiles, which can travel at more than five times the speed of sound. They can also change direction mid-flight, making them harder to track.
But analysts told the BBC that the use of a hypersonic missile is not a game-changer, and should be seen in the context of showmanship, or even a sign that Russia's supplies of other missiles are running out.
Russia denies cosmonauts wore Ukraine's colours in space
The politics of Ukraine's war have made it to space.
Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station wearing blue and yellow space suits - the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
But soon after, Russia's space agency denied it had anything to do with Ukraine, saying "sometimes yellow is just yellow", and explaining that blue and yellow were the colours of the university where the three men studied.
In a live-streamed news conference from the space station, one of the cosmonauts explained that they had accumulated lot of yellow material, so they chose to use it for their space suits.
Putin has redrawn the world
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has changed the world, writes the BBC's Alan Little in a historical take on this pivotal moment in history.
"It is a rare thing," he writes, "to live through a moment of huge historical consequence and understand in real time that is what it is."
He finds similarities with the war in the former Yugoslavia, where Serb forces, despite their superior firepower, were unable to overpower the Bosnian defenders of Sarajevo, and so instead laid siege to it.
"Is that what the Russians intend for Mariupol, for Kharkiv, for Kyiv? To starve them into submission?" Little writes.
UK grounds plane with possible Russian links
In the UK, the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said another plane has been grounded as authorities investigate its "possible Russian links".
British sanctions against Russia mean all planes owned, operated or chartered by Russians are banned from flying or landing in the UK.
UK exports of aviation or space-related technology to Russia have also been banned.