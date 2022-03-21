Dublin: Man arrested over murder of Sandra Boyd
A man has been arrested over the murder of a mother of five shot dead at a house in Dublin on Saturday evening.
The woman who died was 36-year-old Sandra Boyd, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.
Gardaí (Irish police) said she died in hospital after the incident at her home in Collins Place, Finglas, at about 20:40 GMT.
The man who is being questioned is in his late 20s, police have said. He was arrested on Monday.
RTÉ is also reporting that a gun has been recovered and has been sent for ballistic testing.
Detectives have appealed for drivers with dashcam footage of the area between 20:00 and 21:00 to contact them.