Cork: Arrest after man stabbed to death in Cork

A 27-year-old man has been stabbed to death at a house in County Cork on Saturday morning.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to Sea View Avenue in Carrigaline at about 03:30 local time. The victim died at the scene.

A second man, aged 75, suffered stab wounds and is in a serious condition at Cork University Hospital.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Gardaí said the state pathologist had been notified and the scene has been preserved.

