Coronavirus: Call to re-introduce Irish Covid restrictions
The Irish government should reintroduce mask-wearing indoors and some other restrictions to stem a rise in Covid-19 cases, health bodies have said.
Just over 56,000 positive PCR and 74,000 lateral flow tests have been recorded in the country in the past seven days.
Emergency Covid legislation will end from Friday.
The Irish Association of Emergency Medicine said emergency departments were "not in a position to cope".
Its president Dr Fergal Hickey said there were large numbers of patients in hospital with the virus and "we have large numbers of people on trolleys".
The government should encourage people to wear masks indoors and work from home, he told Irish broadcaster RTÉ on Thursday.
Mask wearing requirements, along with most remaining restrictions, were removed in the Republic of Ireland in February.
The measure is still advised on public transport, but it is not legally enforceable.
'Chaotic'
"There are things which are potentially preventable by some action," Dr Hickey explained.
On Wednesday, there were 1,610 patients with Covid-19 in Ireland's hospitals, with 49 patients in intensive care.
There have been 6,740 deaths during the pandemic after a further 10 deaths were recorded on Wednesday.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said the situation in hospitals was "chaotic".
The situation in our hospitals is chaotic. ICU numbers aren’t increasing but we have a high levels of hospital admission that we simply can’t cope with and that requires public health measures, to ensure those who are so sick, that are being admitted, can actually get treatment. pic.twitter.com/f8dB5tysBQ— Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (@INMO_IRL) March 28, 2022
It said hospitals could not cope with the demand for services and "public health measures" were needed.
Dr Hickey, who is a senior emergency consultant at Sligo Regional Hospital, said the suggested restrictions may not resolve the issues facing the health system, but it could "lessen the risk for patients and lesson the risk for staff".
On Thursday, Paul Reid, the chief executive of the Health Service Executive, said healthcare would be affected "significantly through April".
In a social media post he asked people to "please wear a mask in the appropriate settings and come forward for your booster vaccine once due".
"All actions can help protect and mitigate further impacts," he added.