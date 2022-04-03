Ukraine round-up: Widespread condemnation over killings in Bucha
- Published
The discovery of bodies scattered along a street in a Ukrainian town left by Russian forces drew widespread condemnation in the West on day 39 of the invasion.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Russia of "despicable attacks" on Ukrainian civilians in Bucha and another town, saying his country would not rest until justice was served for the victims.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the images of corpses in Bucha as a "punch to the gut" and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said an independent investigation was urgently needed.
Ukraine's president, Volodomyr Zelensky, accused Russia of committing genocide.
Russia's defence ministry countered by suggesting the scenes in Bucha had been faked by the Ukrainian government.
Fighting continued, with Russia launching missiles at the Black Sea port of Odesa and other targets in central and southern Ukraine, and reported Russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv.
A story in the UK about a threat to sunflower oil supplies - Ukraine and Russia are major producers - brought home the spreading economic impact of the conflict.
Doctor saves family's sight after bombing
"I went into the kitchen and saw a bomb coming towards my window. It was all so quick I didn't know what was happening. I just saw it flying towards me."
It was the morning of 11 March in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, when a bomb crashed into Olena Selichzianowa's home - and her family.
Speaking in Russian, the mother of five-year-old twin boys, Nazar and Timur, describes how she fell to her knees, pulling her sons beneath her to protect them from the pieces of shrapnel. After the bomb's impact she recalls nothing.
All three were blinded by the flying fragments that cut into their arms and faces. But the family received urgent treatment in Poland, where a leading surgeon was able to help.
Family's bid to reach safety ends in tragedy
Last month the BBC published drone footage that showed three cars speeding along an empty main road just outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, when they suddenly turn around and race back - all except one.
This white car turns, but then stops. A man steps out and raises his hands. Then his body falls to the ground. Moments later, Russian soldiers approach. An elderly woman and child leave the car, and a soldier walks them away.
The man on the ground was Maksim Iovenko. The 31-year-old was shot dead by Russian forces that were positioned at the roadside. His wife Ksenia, who was in the car, was also killed.
The BBC has spoken to Maksim's father about what happened.
Europe's new security era
On 24 February, President Putin shocked Europe out of complacency.
His assault on Ukraine has brought large-scale death and destruction back to Europe, including whispers of possible nuclear war.
His aim: not only to dominate Ukraine, but to roll back Western dominance militarily and - ideally - politically, in terms of liberal democracy, from the former Soviet sphere of influence.
'Follow my journey out of Ukraine in real time'
Korrine Sky, a British-Zimbabwean second-year medical student, decided to flee Ukraine as soon as the Russian invasion started.
Using Korrine's social media messages, photos and videos, we have pieced together her harrowing journey out of war-torn Ukraine, into an immersive mobile experience.