Ukraine round-up: Evidence of alleged Russian atrocities mounts near Kyiv

Image source, AFP via Getty Images Image caption, Zelensky accused Moscow of war crimes and genocide

On Day 40 of the invasion evidence was mounting of atrocities carried out in areas of Ukraine abandoned by Russian forces.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of genocide but says peace talks will continue.

The bodies of 410 civilians have been found in areas around Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities say.

Moscow has said, without evidence, that photos and videos of atrocities are "a staged performance" by Ukraine.

But more and more grim scenes have been found.

International anger grows

There has been widespread international anger and condemnation, and now some concrete action.

France and Germany are to expel Russian diplomats over killings in Bucha, near Kyiv. Moscow is expected to retaliate.

US President Joe Biden had some strong words for Vladimir Putin.

President Biden said there should be a war crimes trial. But as the BBC's Dominic Casciani explains, when it comes to prosecuting such claims, it's far easier to pin a war crime on the soldier who commits it than the leader who ordered it.

Ukraine pushes back against Russian advance

Meanwhile, on the ground Ukrainian forces have regained control of large areas around the capital Kyiv as Russian forces withdraw and refocus their efforts on operations in the east of the country.

The Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv,is now free of Russian forces, its governor has said.

The Ukrainian mother who had to bury her own son

The BBC's Jeremy Bowen met a bereaved mother on the outskirts of Kyiv, who had to bury her own son after he was killed by Russian soldiers.

'My son hides bread, afraid there won't be any food'

Tens of thousands of civilians remain trapped in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, with no electricity, running water or gas.

Hugo Bachega spoke to Nadia and her three children, who managed to escape the city after three weeks under siege.

Image caption, Nadia Denysenko and her family had very little to eat, and almost nothing to drink, for days

Putin hails Orban's victory

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban was congratulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin after he won a fourth term by a landslide in the EU state's general election.

In his victory speech, Mr Orban criticised Brussels bureaucrats and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling them "opponents".

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly criticised Mr Orban's ban on the transfer of arms to Ukraine, with which it shares a border.