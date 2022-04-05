Ukraine round-up: The evidence vs Russian denials
In Bucha, and other areas of Ukraine recently occupied by Russia, a horrific picture has emerged. Bodies laid out in the street. Others dumped in shallow graves, hands tied behind their backs. Locals describing men being rounded up and shot.
Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes, and has support in the West, with US President Joe Biden saying Russia's Vladimir Putin should stand trial.
Russia denies killing civilians, and has accused Ukraine of staging the deaths to discredit its troops.
So who to believe? Establishing what has happened in a conflict zone is notoriously difficult: simply getting access can be tricky.
But, on top of our reporters witnessing evidence of atrocities, the BBC's verification specialists can learn a lot from images and video.
What they've established contradicts Russia's denials. There is strong and growing evidence that war crimes have been committed by Russia.
Yuriy's story
One morning last month, 14-year-old Yuriy and his father Ruslan left their home in Bucha to pick up supplies but were stopped by Russian troops.
"We told them that we weren't carrying any weapons and that we didn't pose any danger," he said.
"Then my father turned his head my way, and that's when he got shot."
Russian troops 'killed for pleasure'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN security council, accusing Russia of committing the worst crimes since World War Two.
He laid out accusations of Ukrainians being slaughtered, saying that Russian troops killed civilians for "pleasure".
He urged the UN to act, arguing that not doing so would mean there was no point to the world body.
"Are you ready to close the UN? And the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately," he said.
Responding to Mr Zelensky's speech, Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia said "we've heard once again a huge amount of lies about Russian soldiers and military".
EU tries to hit Russia harder
Russia is now under unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. But in the wake of the allegations of atrocities, the European Union is considering how to go further.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has unveiled what would be the bloc's fifth round of sanctions against Russia.
Under the plans, which ambassadors will consider on Wednesday, the EU would ban imports of Russian coal and bar most Russian ships from EU ports.
Russia trying to take entire eastern region, Nato says
Ukraine's military says Russia's forces are regrouping, ahead of a renewed offensive in the east.
The area, called the Donbas, has been the scene of an eight-year conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists.
Nato's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia will try to take the entire region.
Paul Kirby, from our Europe desk, says capturing the Donbas would give President Putin an achievement to trumpet when the invasion has stalled elsewhere.
The next major target for Russia could be the city of Slovyansk, analysts say, with troops advancing through nearby Izyum.
Mercenaries under the spotlight
Among the Russian forces moving into areas are reportedly members of the Wagner Group, a private military company.
The battle-hardened group has operated in Syria, Libya, Sudan and the Central African Republic.
It has also repeatedly been accused of war crimes and human rights abuses.
