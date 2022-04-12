Kinahan cartel: US Treasury imposes sanctions and offer $5m reward
- Published
Worldwide financial sanctions targeting the Kinahan crime cartel will deal a "crippling blow" to their activities, Ireland's police chief has said.
Irish, American and British law enforcement have launched coordinated action against the Irish organised crime group.
A reward of up to $5m (£3.84m) has also been offered by the US for information on the three most senior members.
In total, seven members and three associated businesses are targeted.
Daniel Kinahan, 44, has previously been named in the Irish courts as the head of one of Europe's most prominent drug gangs.
His father Christopher Snr, 65, and brother Christopher Jnr, 41, were also placed on an Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) list.
They are among the seven members of the Kinahan cartel targeted by the OFAC.
On Tuesday, US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin said a reward of up to $5m was being offered for information which leads to the financial disruption of the group or the arrest or conviction of Christopher Kinahan Snr, Daniel Kinahan or Christopher Kinahan Jnr.
Garda (Irish police) Commissioner Drew Harris said this was just the "first phase" in the work to tackle the Kinahan gang.
He said the enforcement measures would deal a "heavy blow if not a crippling blow" to the gang, which the UK's National Crime Agency has said is responsible for dealing drugs and firearms around the world for more than 20 years.
"It is a demonstration of the strength of resolve amongst all of us to put an end to a gang that has caused so much destruction and death here and abroad," Commissioner Harris said at a press conference in Dublin on Tuesday.
The commissioner said the gang had started life as south inner city Dublin drug dealers, but had grown to become a "transnational crime cartel involved in a wide range of criminality that is estimated to have generated over €1bn for them".
"All of it leaving countless victims of violence and addiction across the world in their wake," he added.
The US Department of the Treasury said that as a result of the action being taken against the named people and businesses, "all property and interests in property of the designated individuals or entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to" the OFAC.
The group is suspected of involvement in a feud with a rival Dublin gang that has resulted in 18 people being murdered.
Daniel Kinahan's lawyer told BBC Panorama last year he has no criminal record or convictions and the allegations about him being a crime boss are false and have no evidential basis.