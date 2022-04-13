Collecting the dead in Bucha

Two days later, on a bright, cold morning in Bucha, the family gathered at the cemetery. Once again, Volodymyr and Serhiy took the lead and went inside the brick building to prepare to carry the casket. Lily sat outside on a bench, smoking a cigarette, alone among the body bags. The casket was carried to a stone plinth and the family gathered around it while the priest read the funeral rites and two elderly women from the church held the incense burner and sang. Then Vitaliy was taken by the van marked 200 to one of the fresh graves along the roadside outside the cemetery and laid to rest. Volodymyr was still wrestling with doubt. "I am still hoping that the fingerprints will show this was not my son," he said.