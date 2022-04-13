Sligo: Second murder investigation under way
Two murder investigations are under way in Sligo in the Republic of Ireland after the bodies of two men were found at separate addresses since Monday.
The body of a man in his 50s was found in an apartment on Connaughton Road on Tuesday night.
The previous night, 41-year-old Aidan Moffitt was found dead in a house at Cartron Heights.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said they could not comment on whether they suspect any link between the deaths.
Both victims sustained "significant physical injuries", according to Gardaí.
Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said he was "shocked and "worried" by the killings.
Armed support
Local officers investigating the Connaughton Road murder arrested a man in his early 20s in Sligo at 01:45 local time on Wednesday.
The arrest operation was supported by the Armed Support Unit and the suspect remains in custody in Sligo Garda Station.
The body of victim, who has not yet been named, was reportedly found by relatives, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
Gardaí were called to the scene at about 22:.30 local time on Tuesday.
Post-mortem investigations are being carried out on both bodies.
Mr Moffitt was a member of the Fine Gael party, which is led by Mr Varadkar.
He was originally from Roscommon and had been appointed as a branch secretary and branch chairperson of Fine Gael.