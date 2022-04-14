Sligo murders: Killings 'beyond belief' says victims' priest
By Eimear Flanagan
BBC News NI
- Published
The murders of two men in Sligo town in suspected hate-related attacks have been described as "beyond belief" by a parish priest who knew both victims.
Aidan Moffitt was found dead in his home at Cartron Heights on Monday and, the next night, Michael Snee's body was found at his home on Connaughton Road.
A man in his 20s who was arrested on Wednesday morning remains in custody.
It is understood he is being questioned about both murders and that a homophobic motive is suspected.
The killings have caused a great deal of shock and upset in the town, according to the parish priest, Fr Noel Rooney.
Some of his parishioners wept as details of the "brutal" killings began to emerge, he told BBC News NI.
'Carbon copy' announcement
Fr Rooney visited Mr Snee's family on Wednesday to offer his sympathy and said they had been left "completely numb" by his loss, which was made even worse by the violent nature of his death.
The priest has known the family for some time, having previously officiated at the funeral of Mr Snee's mother.
Noting that the killings took place in the week before Easter, he said they were going through "a crucifixion of absolutely epic proportions".
He also knew Mr Moffitt, who he described as a "nice, decent, honourable guy".
Mr Moffitt was originally from County Roscommon and when he moved to Sligo some years ago he reminded Fr Rooney that they had already met decades earlier.
"He told me that as a tiny child I carried him around his parents' kitchen on my shoulders," the priest said.
He explained that he had visited the Moffitt family in the 1980s while he was serving as a curate in Lisacul in Roscommon.
On the morning after Mr Moffitt's death, Fr Rooney had the difficult task of informing his parishioners during Mass that there had been a murder in their town, but at that stage they did not know who had been killed.
The next morning, the priest found himself making a "carbon copy announcement" from the altar, telling Mass-goers that a second victim had been killed.
Prayers were said for both victims in their local church in the parish of St Josephs and Calry.
Gardaí (Irish police) have not described the murders as homophobic but said they were "actively investigating as to whether there is any hate-related motive to these murders".
They are also trying to find out if either victim met their killer online, and issued safety advice to anyone intending to meet someone they made contact with on the internet in person.
At a press conference on Wednesday, gardaí also revealed they were examining a recent attack on a third man in Sligo at the weekend.
A man in his 40s was seriously assaulted at Cleveragh Road in Sligo in the early hours of Saturday.
He was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment but his injures were not life-threatening, police said.
The Republic of Ireland does not currently have any specific legislation to deal with hate crime but a new law has been planned in recent years.
Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said on Wednesday it had been "a difficult week for the LGBT community" after a number of distressing incidents.
She added that she planned to "introduce the hate crime bill in a matter of weeks to respond".