Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt killings: Man due in Sligo court
A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with the killings of two men in the Irish town of Sligo earlier this week.
The accused, who is in his 20s, was arrested in the north-western coastal town in the early hours of Wednesday.
He was detained by armed police after the killing of Michael Snee, whose body was found at his home in Connaughton Road on Tuesday night.
The night before, Aidan Moffitt was found dead in his Cartron Heights home.
Both men had been assaulted and sustained "significant" injuries.
Gardaí (Irish police) said they have now charged the man they arrested on Wednesday but did not specify the offences he is accused of.
He is expected to appear before Sligo District Court later on Thursday afternoon.
Mr Snee was 58 years old and Mr Moffitt was 42.
Prayers have been said for them in the local church in the parish of St Josephs and Calry in Sligo.
Parish priest Fr Noel Rooney has described their killings as "beyond belief" and said their deaths had caused a great deal of shock and upset.
Members of the LGTB community are organising a number of vigils around the Republic of Ireland in memory of Mr Snee and Mr Moffitt.