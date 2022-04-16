Limerick: Man dies after assault in city centre
- Published
A man in his 40s has died following an assault in Limerick city centre.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the man was discovered with serious injuries in Parnell Street at about 22:25 local time on Friday.
He was taken to University Hospital Limerick but later died.
The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Saturday. There have been no arrests at this stage.
Police have appealed for anyone who was in the Parnell Street, Lord Edward Street and Davis Street areas on Friday, between 22:00 and 22:40, and who has camera footage, to contact them.