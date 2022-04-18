Ukraine war: Dramatic images appear to show sinking Russian warship Moskva
By Shayan Sardarizadeh
BBC Monitoring
- Published
Dramatic pictures - and a credible video - allegedly showing the Russian warship Moskva before it sank last week have appeared online.
The video and images match the shape and design of the missile cruiser.
Russia says a fire onboard caused ammunitions to explode and the vessel sank as it was being towed in a storm. Ukraine says it hit it with missiles.
The new images do not immediately back the claims of either side - but there is no sign of a storm at the time.
What do the video and images show?
The images were allegedly taken on 14 April, a day after Ukraine claimed to have struck the warship.
The three-second video clip - likely taken from a rescue boat - shows the Moskva in the distance listing heavily on her port side.
A tug, likely a Russian Shakhter, is on its right.
Smoke can be seen billowing out of the ship, with a section of the freeboard heavily damaged.
Holes are also visible in other parts of the freeboard in one picture, suggesting the warship had taken in a substantial amount of water.
It also appears all of the vessel's lifeboats had been deployed.
Is there more detail on the cause?
Ukraine says it successfully struck the Moskva with two recently-introduced Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles last Wednesday.
Unnamed US officials have told US media they believe the Ukrainian version.
Russia alleges it was damaged after an explosion and subsequently sank because of "stormy seas".
While conditions can vary at different times, there's nothing in the video to confirm the Kremlin's initial assertion that the Moskva sank due to stormy conditions.
Prior to the sinking, Russia's defence ministry issued a statement saying "the vessel is seriously damaged. The entire crew have been evacuated".
The BBC has not been able to verify the claims.
However, some have suggested that dark marks - other than around the portholes - point to damage consistent with an attack from the outside.
Russia has also not admitted any casualties. On Saturday, the Russian defence ministry published footage showing what it described as the crew of the Moskva on parade in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.
The 510-crew warship had led Russia's naval assault on Ukraine, which made it an important symbolic and military target.
Earlier in the conflict the Moskva gained notoriety after calling on Ukrainian border troops defending Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender - to which they memorably radioed a message of refusal which loosely translates as "go to hell".