Ukraine round-up: Mariupol civilians remain trapped and Russian oligarch decries 'massacre'
- Published
Thousands of civilians remain trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol after an evacuation attempt to get them out stalled.
On the 56th day of the Russian invasion, it was hoped that 6,000 people would be able to flee the besieged city on a convoy of buses.
But just a few thousand were able to get out in the end, Mariupol officials say.
As the mass evacuation plans stalled, Ukrainian forces holding out in a steelworks in the city ignored the latest Russian ultimatum for them to surrender.
Mariupol's defenders are holed up in a network of bunkers and tunnels underneath the city's massive Azovstal steel plant, reportedly with 1,000 civilians alongside them.
But the fighters say they are running out of supplies and won't be able to hold out for much longer.
One Ukrainian commander even delivered what he said would likely be his "last address to the world"
For weeks Russian troops have been trying to take full control of the city, which would free up their military resources. It would also complete a land bridge enabling Russian forces on the annexed Crimean peninsula to link up with separatist forces in the east.
'I dream of the day he will return'
For the relatives of Mariupol's remaining defenders, this is a bitter moment of fear mixed with pride.
Olena Nikulina's 26-year-old cousin is one of the Ukrainian fighters holding out.
"I would have never imagined my cousin to become a true hero of Ukraine and of Mariupol. I dream of the day he will return," she told Mark Lowen in Kyiv.
"I was thinking what would happen if I would receive a message that Maks has died, what would I do?"
Holocaust survivor, 91, reported dead
Also in Mariupol - an elderly Jewish woman who survived the city's Nazi occupation in World War Two is among the city's residents reported to have died.
Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova was sheltering in a freezing cold Mariupol basement without water with her family when she died, her daughter says.
Russian oligarch decries 'massacre'
One of Russia's best known businessmen has called the invasion a "crazy war" and lambasted the "massacre" he said was happening in Ukraine.
Oleg Tinkov, who is not currently in Russia, made the comments in a profanity-littered Instagram post.
It makes Mr Tinkov one of the highest-profile Russians to publicly criticise President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch the invasion.
Germany to end Russian oil imports
Berlin will phase out Russian oil imports completely by the end of 2022, the country's top diplomat has announced.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Russian gas would soon go too - part of an EU-wide plan to end energy dependence on Moscow "well before 2030".
Germany is one of the EU countries most dependent on Russian energy, so phasing out its use will come with economic costs.
According to one estimate, over one-third of German crude oil came from Russia in 2021.
