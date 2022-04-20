Sean Quinn: Gardaí search former businessman's home
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) have carried out searches at the home of former billionaire businessman Sean Quinn in County Cavan.
The operation is part of an investigation into alleged criminal activity in Cavan and the wider border region.
No arrests have been made.
Officers based in Cavan and Monaghan arrived at the property in Ballyconnell at about 10:30 local time.
Gardaí said they were executing a search warrant at a domestic residence issued by a district court judge
The police operation lasted more than three hours and evidence bags were seen being taken away.
Speaking to BBC News NI Mr Quinn said he did not know why the police had come to his home.
"They said it was coercion, deception, harassment - stuff like that," he said.
"So I asked them who was I harassing, this that and the other and they said: 'Look we can't tell you that. We just have to do our investigation but that's what we're here for.'
"They never mentioned anything about criminality. Unless harassment is criminality, they never mentioned anything like that at all," he added.
Mr Quinn said he then told the gardaí: "It's just a fishing expedition is all I can see because you can't tell me why you're here.
"So they said will do the investigation and report back. So they took my phone, they took my diary and they took big boxes of stuff and went off with it."
He claimed he was "no wiser now" than he had been three or four hours ago.
A gardaí spokesperson said that as this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána would not be making any further comment.