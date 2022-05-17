Mariupol: Key moments in the siege of the city

The image of heavily-pregnant Marianna Vyshemirsky, her face smeared with blood, as she stepped over rubble down a flight of stairs was also widely shared. The Russian embassy in the UK tweeted a conspiracy theory that Ms Vyshemirsky was an actress and the aftermath of the attack had been staged. But the BBC's disinformation team found evidence contradicting these unfounded claims and eventually spoke to Ms Vyshemirsky herself, after she had given birth to a daughter.