French election: Macron and Le Pen trade taunts as campaigning ends

Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said the government was acutely aware that a disaffected public needed to be brought closer to mainstream politics: "Maybe it will be one of the major issues of a new Macron period, if he's re-elected. Everyone in politics has to consider the way we make and enact policy. And if people don't feel their lives are getting better, then they won't see the use of politics and they won't vote."