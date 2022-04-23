Wicklow: Woman dies after swimming trouble in Greystones
A woman has died after getting into trouble while swimming off a beach in County Wicklow on Saturday.
Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services were called to North Beach, Greystones, shortly after 12:30 local time following reports of three swimmers in trouble.
Three women, all aged in their 50s, were taken from the water.
Two of them were found to be injured while a third was pronounced dead at the scene.
One of the women was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for treatment.
The other received treatment at the scene.