Ukraine roundup: No let up in fighting as Orthodox Easter marked
Despite it being a major holiday in both Ukraine and Russia, Orthodox Easter didn't come with any pause in fighting.
Bombs and artillery shells continued to rain down in the country's embattled south and east, as people tried to find safe places to mark the occasion.
President Volodmyr Zelensky gave an address from inside Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral, and told Ukrainians they would overcome these dark times.
"Our souls are filled with raging hatred towards the occupiers and everything they've done. Don't let rage destroy us from the inside," he said. "Turn it into a kind force to defeat the powers of evil."
Further to the east, in Luhansk, seven Ukrainian churches were "mutilated" by Russian artillery, the local governor said.
"Usually we would come to our churches with Easter baskets. But now this is impossible."
Bombardment of Mariupol steelworks continues
Russian forces continued their bombardment of Mariupol's huge Azovstal steelworks where Ukrainian fighters and civilians have been camped out for weeks preventing Moscow from seizing full control of the port city.
The location, one of the most fiercely contested in the country, should be where peace negotiators from both sides meet next, a Ukrainian presidential adviser suggested.
An immediate ceasefire and routes for those trapped in Mariupol to escape through could be agreed in talks right next to the walls of the plant, Oleksiy Arestovych said.
It isn't clear if Russian officials have responded to the proposal.
Survivor becomes disinformation target
Even after surviving a deadly missile strike in Chernihiv last month, 29-year-old Tania's experience as a Kremlin target wasn't over.
A video of the survivor's bloodied face went viral before being hijacked by pro-Russian accounts, who used it to falsely accuse the former waitress of faking what had happened.
Russian and Belarussian media outlets reported that her facial injury had been staged - a provable lie.
"They are so scared to admit this war is real" she said. "It's easier for them to find excuses or reasons not to believe in it or call my story a fake".
The UK surgeon making "how to" videos for doctors in Ukraine
How do you assist seriously injured patients lying in a Ukrainian hospital over 2,000 km (1,200 miles) away?
Veteran war surgeon David Nott has recently returned to London from the front where he was training Ukrainian doctors.
He's stayed in touch with them and continues to offer advice on performing the trickiest procedures remotely.
On Thursday Dr Nott even helped a surgeon save the leg of a man who'd been wounded in a blast.
He gave advice on what surgery to perform and talked his counterpart through the procedure in a video.
