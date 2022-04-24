'Milestone' as Covid-19 cases in Irish hospitals fall below 500
The Republic of Ireland's Minister for Health has welcomed a "significant milestone" as the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals falls below 500.
Stephen Donnelly posted an image on Twitter confirming hospital cases had fallen to 496, as of 14:00 local time on Sunday.
There were 520 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals at 08:00.
The latest figures represent the lowest level of cases in hospitals this year, according to RTÉ.
In the social media post, Mr Donnelly said the figures suggested "all of the data is trending in the right direction."
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,996 as of Friday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Last Sunday, there were 754 Covid-19 patients in hospital - a significant reduction on two weeks earlier when there were 1,433 people in hospitals with the virus on 4 April.