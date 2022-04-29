Ukraine - the narrative the West doesn't hear

Let's start with China, the world's most populous state with more than 1.4 billion people, most of whom get their news on Ukraine from the state-controlled media, just as most people do in Russia. China received a high-profile visitor to its Winter Olympics shortly before the Ukraine invasion began on 24 February - President Putin. A Chinese communique issued afterwards said there "was no limit to the two countries' co-operation". So did Putin tip off his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that he was about to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine? Absolutely not, says China, but it's hard to imagine that there would have not been even just a hint of what was to come to such an important neighbour.