Ukraine round-up: US outrage and one man's terrifying journey
- Published
As the invasion of Ukraine rages on, anger is growing among its allies at the reported behaviour of Russian troops.
The US was unequivocal on Friday. "It's brutality of the coldest and the most depraved sort," John Kirby, a defence department spokesman, told reporters.
"I don't think we fully appreciated the degree to which [Putin] would visit that kind of violence and cruelty... on innocent people, " he said.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said there was a high chance the actions of Russia's military could derail peace talks. He has repeatedly accused Moscow of war crimes.
Russia denies those accusations, and its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blamed the stalling talks on Kyiv's desire to "constantly play games".
So the war of words is continuing - and it would appear any resolution to this conflict is some way off.
A terrifying journey to a Russian prison and back
Given the anger at Russia's behaviour on the ground, it's worth considering some of the allegations we've heard.
Our reporter Joel Gunter spoke to Ukrainian Nikita Horban who was abducted from his village and taken across the border to Russia. He would come back without any toes.
Nikita, who was handed back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange, told the harrowing story of his weeks-long ordeal.
The prisoner swaps are being negotiated by Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, who confirmed that Nikita had been sent back from Russia.
"There were badly injured people in this exchange... there were clear signs of torture," she said.
Ukraine hunts for Russian soldiers
Ukraine, meanwhile, is working to capture 10 Russian troops it accuses of war crimes.
The Ministry of Defence - which shared pictures of the soldiers - described them as "the despicable 10".
Prosecutors say they are being investigated for "premeditated murder" in Bucha, the town outside the capital Kyiv where civilians were tortured, raped and murdered.
They are also accused of holding innocent civilians hostage, beating them and looting homes.
Moscow has denied any crimes were committed in Bucha, Read more on this story here.
Russian strike kills Ukrainian reporter
On Friday, Radio Liberty, a Ukrainian station, confirmed that one of its journalists had been killed in Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv on Thursday evening.
Vira Hyrych was at home when a rocket hit the residential building where she lived, it said. Her body was pulled from the wreckage on Friday.
"[She] will be remembered for her professionalism and dedication to our mission," the US-funded station said.
Kyiv was hit as UN Secretary General António Guterres was visiting the city.
The Chinese vlogger broadcasting the Ukraine war
By Meiqing Guan and Fan Wang
Earlier this year, Jixian Wang moved to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa for work. Months later, Russia invaded the country.
Mr Wang found that back home his friends and family were being told a very different version of what was happening in Ukraine by Chinese state media.
He decided to start making videos highlighting the reality of his situation and posted them on Chinese social media in the hopes of reaching his fellow countrymen.
Since then, he has been heavily censored and briefly cut off from contact with his family back home. But Mr Wang tells the BBC he is determined to continue.
Captured UK aid workers named
Two British volunteers providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine have been captured by the Russian military, according to an aid organisation.
The non-profit Presidium Network said Paul Urey and Dylan Healy were detained at a checkpoint in southern Ukraine on Monday.
The Foreign Office is said to be urgently seeking more information.
Mr Urey's mother said she was extremely worried for his welfare, as he has type 1 diabetes and needs insulin.
"I miss him, I can't cope with it," Ms Urey told the BBC. "Please give him back, he's a family man, he's my carer."
