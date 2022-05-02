Ukraine war: Hundreds trapped in Mariupol steelworks despite evacuations
- Published
Hundreds of people remain trapped in a steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, officials say.
The Azovstal plant, which has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the city, has been under intense Russian bombardment for weeks.
A commander at the plant, Denys Shlega, said some civilians were evacuated on Sunday but hundreds still remained.
"As soon as the last civilian left... shelling from all kinds of weapons began," he told Ukrainian television.
A first group of evacuees from the steelworks are due to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia later on Monday.
They were evacuated with the support of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross who organised an official convoy.
Russia said some evacuees had been taken to a village controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. But state media reported that they would be free to travel onwards to Ukrainian-held territory if they wanted to.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the news that around 100 people were heading for Zaporizhzhia, which is about 140 miles (230km) north-west of Mariupol.
"Grateful to our team! Now they, together with UN, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant," he wrote on Twitter.
Some people have spent many weeks sheltering in the Azovstal steelworks, with reports suggesting food, water and medicine supplies are all running low.
"The situation has become a sign of a real humanitarian catastrophe," the country's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
One Russian news report estimated the number of civilians still in the plant was more than 500.
War in Ukraine: More coverage
A few evacuees from Mariupol who had not been sheltering in the steelworks arrived in Zaporizhzhia earlier on Monday after travelling independently.
"We lived in [our] basement starting from 27 February," Natalya Tsyntomirska told Reuters news agency. "The whole time, we were shelled with mines, and then air strikes started. Our house is completely destroyed."
Another evacuee, who did not give a name, said she had been unable to reach the evacuation buses because of a blockade.
"Our city is divided between the left bank and right bank. The left bank was under a total blockade. We couldn't reach these buses," she said.
Mariupol is almost fully under Russian control, but Ukrainian soldiers have continued to defend the steelworks.
Much of the city has been destroyed in weeks of heavy Russian bombardment and intense street fighting. Taking the port city is a key Russian war aim and would release more troops to join its offensive in the eastern Donbas region.