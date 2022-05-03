Ukraine round-up: Mariupol evacuees make it to relative safety
- Published
More than 100 evacuees from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have made it to relative safety in Zaporizhzhia, after a journey which took several days.
Among them were 69 people who had sheltered in bunkers beneath the massive Azovstal steelworks for months.
It's the first time a humanitarian corridor has been successfully agreed to enable some people to leave the plant.
There were hugs and tears of exhaustion and relief as the group of women and children arrived.
West was too slow to act over Ukraine, says Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first international to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war, telling them the West had been "too slow to grasp what was really happening".
Mr Johnson said it had also "failed" to collectively impose sanctions against Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
The PM praised Ukraine's resistance for standing up to Russian forces.
He said: "You have exploded the myth of Putin's invincibility and you have written one of the most glorious chapters in military history and in the life of your country."
Details of £300m ($374m) in extra military aid were also announced.
The villages haunted by the vanished
from Joel Gunter in Kyiv
Stop in any village in the region west of Kyiv, where the Russian army terrorised the civilian population for a month, and you will hear a story about someone who vanished. A brother who went to take petrol to a friend and never arrived. A father who left his house on an errand and didn't return. A son who drove away at gunpoint and didn't look back.
Maria Sayenko's father Mykola disappeared in the village of Hurivshchyna.
A neighbour said he thought Mykola had gone to the next village on an errand, but he couldn't remember for sure. His house was just as he might have left it to walk to the shops. Maria filed a police report via an automated service online and settled in to wait. All Maria knows is that her father Mykola Medvid, a 56-year-old part-time car mechanic, left his house on 18 or 19 of March and hasn't been to see her baby since.
"We went to the nearby villages and the ones further away," Maria said. "He wasn't at a friend's house, at a checkpoint. Not dead, not alive. It's like he disappeared into thin air."
A hospital wedding
Oksana, a 23-year-old Ukrainian nurse, lost her legs in a landmine explosion in the eastern city of Lysychansk in March as she was walking home with her partner of six years, Viktor.
After undergoing weeks of treatment, she finally arrived in Lviv. There, despite still being in hospital to receive treatment, the mother-of-two has married Viktor.
The two celebrated their wedding - complete with a cake baked by volunteers - in the hospital's surgical ward, enjoying a dance which has since been shared across the world:
According to the The Lviv Medical Association, which shared the video on their Facebook page, the couple are hoping to travel to Germany for Oksana to have further treatment.
Singing on the front line
from Sophie Williams & Olga Pona in Lviv
One of the biggest musical groups in Ukraine has teamed up with Ed Sheeran, releasing a new song partly filmed and recorded while they were serving in the war against Russia.
Antytila are one of the biggest bands in the country, but stopped performing in order to join the military.
"Ed feels that pain, compassion and sympathy for Ukrainian people," lead singer Taras Topolya told the BBC.