Ukraine war: 'If this is true, then I am also a Nazi'

One of the largest synagogues in Europe, the Breslov Hasidic synagogue can hold thousands of worshippers across its three floors. Usually only full during Rosh Hashanah, now this cavernous space is used as a welcome centre, open to all regardless of religion as a first port of call when they arrive in the city. The space is used for clothing donations - piles of jumpers, woolly hats and T-shirts are spread out over its pews - and volunteers cook meals for anyone who needs it. The synagogue's basement, usually used for ceremonial washing - Mikveh - is now a bunker. Mattresses are piled up on the wooden changing benches.