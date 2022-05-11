Ukraine war: Security pacts and Eurovision joy - Wednesday's round up
- Published
The UK has signed security deals with Finland and with Sweden - pledging mutual support in case of a Russian attack.
It was a busy day for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who travelled to both countries as they consider joining the Nato defence alliance.
Finland and Sweden have a long history of wartime neutrality, and talk of them possibly joining Nato has angered Russia, with the Kremlin warning of consequences.
When asked about this, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said: "You [Russia] caused this - look at the mirror."
Ukraine liberates villages near Kharkiv
Ukraine says it has recaptured several villages near the north-eastern city of Kharkiv from Russian troops and pushed them back towards the border.
One of the villages is Ruska Lozova, where BBC correspondent Quentin Sommerville and cameraman Darren Conway met locals who have been surviving with no power, water or means of communication.
The Russian occupation has torn the village apart, both literally and figuratively. In the basement of one building, half a dozen locals have been detained, suspected of aiding the enemy.
And there is one weapon Russia possibly underestimated - the force of Ukrainian solidarity. At the front line our correspondent meets an economist, a businessman, a mechanic, and a rally-driving champion among the group of volunteers fighting back Russian forces.
Snake Island and the battle in the Black Sea
Snake Island - where Ukrainian soldiers famously told a Russian warship to "get lost" but in far cruder terms - has been given an almost mythical status in this war.
But it is strategically important, and the battle for control of the island and therefore of the Black Sea rages on.
Want to know more about what's happening around Snake Island and why? Read our feature here.
Don't underestimate Russian cyber-threat, warns US
One of North America's most experienced cyber officials has warned that cyber-attacks from Russia could escalate.
Rob Joyce, director of cyber-security at the US National Security Agency told the BBC's Gordon Corera that while a major cyber-conflict on the West had so far not materialised, despite warnings, Russia's cyber-threat should not be underestimated.
Mr Joyce also said that cyber-vigilantes, who are attacking Russia in a show of support for Ukraine, were just as problematic.
Kalush Orchestra qualifies for Eurovision final
Ukraine needs all the good news it can get right now - so it was understandable that there were tears of joy when Ukrainian folk-rap band the Kalush Orchestra qualified for Eurovision's final on Saturday.
Support for the band has swelled since the war started, and their song Stefania has become an anthem for Ukraine.
"A very emotional moment," one Ukrainian fan said in Turin, Italy, where the contest is being held this year. But it is also sad, she said, as they think about those fighting the war back home.