Ukraine round-up: Sweden to join Finland in Nato bid and Eurovision joy
By Adam Durbin
BBC News
- Published
Nordic nations Finland and Sweden both took a step towards Nato membership despite earlier warnings against doing so from Russia.
Finland formally confirmed it would apply to join the defensive military alliance, with the country's President Sauli Niinisto describing the decision as "historic".
Mr Niinisto said he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin about it, describing the conversation as "direct and straight-forward" and "conducted without aggravations".
President Putin had previously told Finland such a move would be a "mistake".
Meanwhile in Sweden the ruling Social Democrats backed joining the security alliance, paving the way for the country to apply formally.
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said two centuries of military non-alignment had served her country well, but might not do so in the future after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The party said it would "work toward" membership, something supported by about half the public and most opposition parties. But it also expressed opposition to stationing nuclear weapons or hosting Nato bases.
Read more about Sunday's dramatic shift in European diplomacy here.
Russia's invasion not going to plan, Nato says
On the battlefield, Russia's war in Ukraine is not going to plan and its efforts to capture the eastern Donbas region have "stalled", according to Nato's secretary general.
Speaking at a meeting of Nato foreign ministers, Jens Stoltenberg said the Russian military was failing to achieve its strategic objectives.
Mr Stoltenberg's comments, where he also said Ukraine could win the conflict, come amid other damning assessments of Russian tactics, military capabilities and resources.
The UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) estimates the Russia military has lost about a third of its ground combat force since the war began in February.
The MoD's assessment of Russian losses includes men killed or wounded and equipment destroyed or captured.
It said the Donbas offensive has "lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule" and Russia was constrained by "continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness".
Click here for more about developments on the ground in Ukraine.
Eurovision win brings 'incredible happiness'
Victory at the Eurovision song contest has brought joy to Ukrainian refugees watching from other European countries and people watching from Ukraine itself.
Ivanna Khvalyboga, who fled to Poland after the invasion, said the success of Kalush Orchestra's folk-rap song Stefania meant "incredible happiness".
Meanwhile President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the group and said his country's courage "impresses the world".
He also vowed one day to host Eurovision in a "free, peaceful and rebuilt" Mariupol, the devastated port city that is now mostly under Russian control but where a group of Ukrainian fighters continue to hold out in a vast steelworks.
Kalush Orchestra - who appealed to the world to help the last Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks - stormed in to the lead late in the day off the back of huge public support.
Stefania was written as a tribute to lead singer Oleh Psiuk's mother, but the emotive lyrics are also regarded as a rallying cry and tribute to Ukraine.
At home celebrations were muted, with people unable to celebrate in public because of curfews in place across the country.
In one flat in Kyiv, where seven friends gathered for their annual Eurovision watch party, emotions ran high and prosecco was sprayed in celebration when the result was declared.
Asked for a message to people who voted for Ukraine in solidarity, party host Alina said: "You voted for peace, for freedom and future."
You can read more about how Alina and other Ukrainians reacted to their win here.
Russia's chemical attack claim fact-checked
Russia is accusing Ukrainian forces of blowing up a fertiliser storage facility, deploying a familiar tactic to falsely blame an adversary for attacks it has not carried out
Russia's defence ministry claims the attack was designed so Ukrainians could then accuse Russian forces of having used chemical weapons.
Ukrainian security forces are also accused by Russia of attempting to set up a second "false flag" event, by appealing for bodies to be used to "simulate a Russian air attack".
There's no evidence that either of these claims is true.
Moscow has a history of falsely accusing its opponents of staging "provocations" which either never happened at all, or were subsequently carried out by themselves or their allies.
Our full analysis of Russia's claims is available here.
War in Ukraine: More coverage
- ON THE GROUND: CCTV shows Russian soldiers killing Ukrainian civilians
- IN MAPS: Russian advances remain marginal
- SANCTIONS: UK adds Putin's former wife to list
- READ MORE: Full coverage of the crisis