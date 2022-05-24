Tralee stabbing : Man released without charge
A man has been released without charge after being questioned over the death of a man in his 50s in Tralee, County Kerry.
The man, in his 30s, was one of two people who were detained by gardaí (Irish police) and questioned over the death of Joe Brosnan.
The second man, who is in his 50s, is still being questioned.
Gardaí were called to Abbey Court complex on Sunday evening where Mr Brosnan was pronounced dead.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that he had been stabbed.