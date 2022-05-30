Dublin Airport: Irish minister to meet airport boss over delays
- Published
Ireland's minister for international transport is to meet the chief executive of Dublin Airport to discuss queues which caused hundreds of people to miss their flights on Sunday.
Hildegarde Naughton and Ireland's Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan have expressed their "deep unhappiness".
Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said it apologised and customers would not be left "out of pocket".
Ms Naughton said she wanted "clarity" about the situation.
She added assurances were needed during her meeting with the airport's chief executive, Dalton Philips, on Monday ahead of an expected spike in demand ahead of the forthcoming bank holiday weekend.
On Sunday, the DAA's Kevin Cullinane said about 50,000 passengers had been expected to depart through the airport but there had been an insufficient number of security lanes open.
"We've been rapidly ramping up our operation since the start of March as international travel has rebounded, bearing in mind we had very few passengers travelling due to the pandemic for the last two years," he told BBC News NI.
On Monday morning, extra security lanes opened early to facilitate the anticipated early arrival of passengers for flights, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
It is believed airport police began diverting traffic from terminal one departures at about 05:30 local time, as a queue outside was developing on the road at that point.
RTÉ said the queue had since dissipated, and people were moving briskly inside the terminal.
'Undue stress and potential cost'
Passenger Pauline Moore, from County Down, missed her flight to London on Sunday morning by two minutes after spending nearly three hours waiting in line.
She said the situation had been "total bedlam" and that she had witnessed "scuffles" as some people allegedly tried to skip the line.
Tim Neill, from County Armagh, said he "panicked" when he saw the queues.
His missed flight meant not being able to see BBC Radio One's Big Weekend concert in Coventry.
"They weren't prioritising people to get flights. It was really a big mess, a bit of a shambles really," he explained.
Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin said the queues were "not satisfactory", but that Ireland's Defence Forces had "enough to be doing" when asked if they could help, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.
In their statement, Ireland's transport ministers said: "The situation is causing undue stress and potential cost to people, which is simply not good enough."
Mr Cullinane said Sunday had been a "challenging day for everyone" for which the airport apologised.