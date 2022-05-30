Lisa Smith found not guilty of financing terrorism
A former Irish soldier has been found not guilty of financing terrorism.
Lisa Smith, 40, had been accused of sending €800 (£680) to a man to fund the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) in 2015.
On Monday, Justice Tony Hunt said the prosecution had not proved she intended for the money to be used to benefit the group, RTÉ reports.
The Special Criminal Court in Dublin is still giving its verdict on whether Ms Smith was a member of IS.
Justice Hunt said the court could not exclude a reasonable possibility that Ms Smith had transferred the money because of charitable or humanitarian concerns.
The judge is continuing to read the court's verdict.