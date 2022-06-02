Rescue 116: Accidental death verdicts in helicopter crash inquest
Verdicts of accidental death have been returned by a jury at the inquests into an Irish Coast Guard helicopter crash that killed four people
Rescue 116 crashed into Blackrock Island off the County Mayo coast in March 2017.
The bodies of Captain Mark Duffy and Captain Dara Fitzpatrick were recovered in the aftermath of the tragedy.
The remains of their colleagues, Winchman Ciarán Smith and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby, were lost at sea.
In November 2021 a report investigating the crash identified navigational issues as a major contributory factor.
The report raised concerns over the coast guard's deployment on the night of the tragedy and also highlighted issues with the system used by the helicopter operator to review flight routes.
Recommendations issued
The jury also issued guidance and endorsed the 42 recommendations contained in the Air Accident Investigation Unit report.
They said there was a need for "definitive medical criteria" to inform decisions around the tasking of air search and rescue (SAR) operations.
The jury said there should be "no ambiguity" in future, regarding the decision-making process.
A further recommendation advised that "reliable" top cover be in place at all times.
Top cover describes the support a second aircraft provides on long distance search and rescue (SAR) missions.
The jury said that, ideally, this cover would not be provided by other SAR aircraft.
Attention was also drawn to errors in mapping and navigational systems, which contributed to the fatal crash.
Previous inquiries have identified issues with the on board navigational aids the crew was using, some of which did not list Blackrock.
The recommendations were followed by a statement, in which the jury recognised the efforts of the agencies involved in the search operation.
The North Mayo Coroner said a "multiplicity of factors" had caused the crash.
Captain Dara Fitzpatrick's father, John Fitzpatrick, said the inquest process had been difficult for the families of the crew members.
Mr Fitzpatrick said it had helped him to further process the loss of his daughter and he thanked those involved.
At an earlier sitting, Coroner Dr Eleanor Fitzgerald accepted evidence from those involved in the massive search that followed the crash, which allowed her to pronounce Mr Smith and Mr Ormsby dead.
What happened to Rescue 116?
The inquest heard detailed discussion about the events leading to the crash in the early hours of 14 March 2017.
Rescue 116, a Dublin-based helicopter, crashed into Blackrock Island as it made its final approach to Blacksod refuelling depot, after assisting in the rescue of a fisherman.
Another helicopter, the Sligo-based Rescue 118, had been originally tasked to evacuate the injured fisherman from a vessel in the Atlantic.
He had severed his thumb when hauling nets on the night of 13 March.
A radio operator who took a call for help said he would send a helicopter to airlift the casualty to hospital.
The operator told the inquest he made the decision based on the information provided to him and job experience.
However, while Rescue 118 was tasked to airlift the fisherman, another aircraft was needed as support.
The operator said he tried to get the Air Corps to provide this but, when this was not possible, the Dublin-based Rescue 116 crew were sent.
Questions over decision-making
However the sequence for such tasking was not adhered to.
Instead of being asked the merits of airlifting the fisherman, Dr Mai Nguyen - then an emergency department registrar in Cork University Hospital - told the inquest that the decision was presented to her as having already been made.
A tape recording of a three-way call between the ship captain, the call operator and Dr Nguyen confirmed this.
The medic was heard asking: "Is he going to be medevaced?", to which the radio operator replied: "Yes, he is going to be medevaced."
In her evidence, Dr Nguyen said she would not have sent the Coast Guard to the vessel but that she "didn't have the power to stop the helicopter making that journey".
The inquest also heard how visibility deteriorated before the crash.
The lighthouse attendant, who was on duty at Blacksod, said conditions worsened significantly in the minutes before he expected Rescue 116 to land there.
At the same time, the crew was approaching Blackrock Island, unaware of the obstacle ahead of them, until just seconds before the crash.