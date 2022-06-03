Machine guns found in raid on French neo-Nazi gang
French police have discovered a haul of guns after raiding houses belonging to men suspected of being part of a neo-Nazi gang.
Authorities discovered an "alarming" stash of weapons including machine guns.
Intelligence services believe the men hunted for Jewish people to attack during a football game in Strasbourg.
Four men, aged 45 to 53, were arrested in another eastern city, Mulhouse.
Prosecutor Edwige Roux-Morizot described the men as "very well integrated" into society.
The weapons haul included 18 legal guns, 23 illegal ones and the equivalent of at least 120,000 bullet cartridges.
Police also found extremist, anti-Semitic literature.
Ms Roux-Morizot gave no other details on what she called the group's "Jew hunt". The suspects have been charged with arms trafficking and face up to 10 years in prison.
In 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron announced new measures to combat anti-Semitism following a spate of violent attack.