Woman dies after car plunges into Cork river
A woman in her 40s has died and two children are receiving treatment after the car they were travelling in plunged into a river in Cork.
The incident occurred at Kennedy Quay in the city at around 20:45 BST on Friday.
Two children were rescued from the water and were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
A Gardaí (Irish police) dive team recovered the body of the woman.
Gardaí say a post-mortem examination will be carried out which will determine the course of the investigation.